LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Todd Offenbacher
Our special guest this week: Todd Offenbacher! (pronounced Tod Offenbacher)
Born Oct 30th 1962 in Prince Georges, MD… He was the fastest kid in 4th grade running the 100 yard dash, quickly grounded by his parents all of 7th through 9th grade, and shot straight to the top sales person at “Offenbacher Pool n Patio” in 1979 all while holding a solid 2.7 GPA at Wooten High School!
Fast forward many light years ahead and Todd has become the founder of Tahoe Adventure Film Festival, Lead Ski Guide at IceAxe Expeditions, world renowned rock-climber, cover model for Muscle Magazine, Brand Ambassador for Mammut and a self proclaimed NASA astronaut.
That is literally just the tip of the iceberg! It’s tough to put words together for this very special human, so please enjoy our conversation with the one and only, Todd Offenbacher!
Find the podcast at: TahoeDailyTribune.com/Podcasts
