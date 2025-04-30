Listen: Tahoe TAP with Dr. Clint Purvance

Thank you for downloading another episode of Tahoe TAP! As always, Mike Peron & Rob Galloway are keeping it local with a quick round up of top news from around the Tahoe region. Then, the majority of our show will be spent getting to know about the new hospital building at Stateline, Nevada from Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO of Barton Health .

At 18 years old, Dr. Purvance became an EMT, which inspired him to pursue a lifelong career in health care. He now serves as the President and CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe. He began his medical career at Barton in 1999 as an emergency physician and later held the position of Chief Medical Officer from 2007 to 2015. In November 2015, he assumed the role of CEO, bringing a clinician’s perspective to healthcare leadership. ​

Dr. Purvance earned his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 1996 and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Michigan in 1999. He is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and holds a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) credential from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management.

Under his leadership, Barton Health has expanded its services to include specialties such as urology, psychiatry, cardiology, and neurosurgery. Dr. Purvance has also overseen the development of the Robert Maloff Center of Excellence, a facility dedicated to orthopedics, sports performance, and wellness services. ​

A long-standing member of the Lake Tahoe community, Dr. Purvance and his wife, Shawna, have five children. They enjoy outdoor activities such as paddleboarding, skiing, and hiking in their free time.