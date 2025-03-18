Listen: Tahoe TAP with Erin Ellis
Welcome back to Tahoe TAP—your go-to podcast for Things, Adventure, and People in the Tahoe region! Join hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway as they bring you the latest local news and dive into conversations with the people who make Tahoe special.
In this episode, we’re shining the spotlight on Erin Ellis, Community Engagement Director at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Erin has been a driving force in animal welfare since 2008, overseeing volunteer programs, Pet Assisted Therapy, Humane Education, and more. Tune in as we explore her expertise with the organization and her passion for helping animals find loving homes.
Hit play and let’s TAP into Tahoe! 🎧🏔️🐾
