Listen: Tahoe TAP with Hayley Williamson

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP, everyone! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, deliver another fresh episode of Things, Adventure and People all Tahoe related delivered straight to your ears.

Thanks for spending your time with us! As always, we’re keeping it local with a quick round up of top news from around the Tahoe region and then the majority of our show will be spent getting to know Hayley Williamson , Chairperson of the Governing Board at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency .

In addition to her position on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board, Hayley Williamson has more than a decade of public utility law experience. She is the Chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN), where she started in 2013, was first appointed Chair in 2020 by Governor Sisolak then reappointed Chair in 2023 by Governor Lombardo. As a Commissioner, she has been responsible for developing rules to implement many important pieces of legislation, including Nevada’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, renewable natural gas requirements, and Natural Disaster Protection Plans. Hayley was also elected by her national peers to serve on the Board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners in 2022.