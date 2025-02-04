Listen: Tahoe TAP with Jeff DeFranco

Welcome back to The Tahoe TAP! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here with another episode packed with Things, Adventure, and People from around the Tahoe region, delivered straight to your ears.

We kick things off with a quick roundup of the latest local news, but the highlight of this episode is our in-depth conversation with Jeff DeFranco, Superintendent/President of Lake Tahoe Community College. We dive into the powerful concept of #PromisesMadePromisesKept and how Jeff is making a lasting impact on education and the community in South Lake Tahoe.

A California native, Jeff joined LTCC in 2012 and previously served as the college’s Vice President of Administrative Services. His diverse background spans K-12, community colleges, and four-year institutions. Jeff holds an undergraduate degree from CSU Chico, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Oregon, and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change at Pepperdine University.

Beyond his professional life, Jeff is a dedicated member of the South Lake Tahoe community, where he lives with his wife, Kasey, and their two sons. A firm believer in lifelong learning, Jeff is passionate about leadership, education, and driving positive change.

🎧 Tune in now to hear Jeff’s inspiring journey and insights, available wherever you get your podcasts!