Listen: Tahoe TAP with Jenny Hatch

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP — your go-to podcast for all Things, Adventure, and People around the Lake Tahoe Basin! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are back in the booth with a fresh episode packed with local news updates and a spotlight into the incredible work of Jenny Hatch, Executive Director of the Sierra Nevada Alliance .

Jenny has been leading conservation work, in collaboration with diverse partners, for over twenty years. Raised in the Sierra, Jenny earned a B.A. in Conservation Biology from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2001. While in college, Jenny served two terms with AmeriCorps. Her career background includes work in watershed restoration, wildlife and conservation biology, horticulture as a Master Gardener, and initiating the Aquatic Invasive Species prevention projects for Lake Tahoe. Jenny balances her leadership role at the Alliance with mothering three children and many community volunteer commitments. Her hobbies include painting, yoga, playing and seeing live music with her husband, biking, trail running, skiing, traveling, and enjoying anything outdoors.