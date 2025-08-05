Listen: Tahoe TAP with Jessica Penman

The latest episode of the Tahoe TAP podcast puts a spotlight on Truckee’s business landscape with a special guest who’s helping shape it — Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce .

Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway kick off the episode with their signature roundup of regional happenings before diving into a fireside-style conversation with Penman, who took the helm of the Chamber in October 2022. Since stepping into the leadership role, Penman has worked to amplify the voice of Truckee’s business community while promoting economic development and community engagement.

During the interview, Penman shares her journey from growing up visiting Truckee on weekends and holidays to now calling it her permanent home. She brings a diverse background to the role, having previously served as Director of Community Relations for the Yountville Chamber of Commerce in Napa County. With extensive experience in marketing, sales, membership relations, and workforce development, she brings a forward-thinking approach to supporting local businesses.

Penman also discusses her academic roots — holding a BA in Anthropology and Classical Civilizations from the University of Arizona and an MA in Egyptian Archaeology from University College London — and how her global experiences in Italy, Egypt, and England have shaped her community-first philosophy.

Outside the office, Penman is an avid hiker and paddleboarder, often exploring the Sierra Nevada with her boyfriend and their puppy, Auggie.

Listeners can tune into the full episode of Tahoe TAP to hear Penman’s thoughts on community building, chamber initiatives, and what excites her most about Truckee’s future.

The Tahoe TAP podcast, hosted by Peron and Galloway, continues to explore the people, adventures, and culture that define life around Lake Tahoe.