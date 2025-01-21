Listen: Tahoe TAP with Joe Irvin

In this episode of The Tahoe TAP, your hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back to deliver the latest scoop on all things Tahoe—Things, Adventure, and People. We kick things off with a quick roundup of top local news from around the Tahoe region before diving into a fascinating conversation with our featured guest, Joe Irvin , the City Manager for the City of South Lake Tahoe .

For nearly 5 years, Joe has been at the helm of municipal operations, working closely with the City Council to implement policies and improve the community. With a Bachelor’s degree from CSU Channel Islands, a Master’s in Public Administration from Evergreen State College, and executive coursework from the University of Virginia, Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role.

From his early days as a city planner to his current leadership role, Joe’s passion for local government shines through. Outside of work, Joe is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hockey, mountain biking, hiking, boating, and spending time with his wife and daughter.

Tune in for a great discussion about leadership, teamwork, and what it takes to serve and uplift a community in the heart of Tahoe!

🎧 Available now wherever you get your podcasts!