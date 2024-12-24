LISTEN: Tahoe TAP with Nettie Pardue
Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here to deliver another episode packed with Things, Adventure, and People—all rooted in the Tahoe region.
This week, we kick things off with a quick roundup of top news from around Lake Tahoe. Then, we dive into an inspiring conversation with Nettie Pardue, Managing Director of the Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council. Nettie shares how her team is bringing the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan to life, enhancing the balance between thriving tourism, vibrant communities, and environmental sustainability.
As a Meyers local with 25+ years in outdoor recreation and nonprofit leadership—including her tenure with Outward Bound California—Nettie offers valuable insights into collaboration, stewardship, and protecting the natural resources we all cherish.
Tune in for an engaging and informative chat that highlights the future of Tahoe’s tourism and outdoor recreation economy!
