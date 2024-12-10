LISTEN: Tahoe TAP with Shaydar Edelmann

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP! Mike Peron and Rob Galloway here, your go-to guides for all things Tahoe—where we dive into Things, Adventure, and People that make this place one-of-a-kind.

As always, we’ll kick things off with a quick roundup of the top news from around the Tahoe region. Then, we shift gears and dive into an engaging conversation with today’s guest—Shaydar Edelmann, the Vice President and General Manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort .

With 25 years of experience in the snow sports industry, Shaydar joins Heavenly from Park City Mountain , where he served as VP of Mountain Operations for four years. He was previously GM for the construction and grand opening of Woodward Park City and spent six years at Alpine Meadows followed by a decade at Boreal, Soda Springs, and Woodward Tahoe. Shaydar managed the construction of Woodward Tahoe and won the NSAA Golden Eagle Award for Sustainability in 2016.

Shaydar enjoys spending time on the slopes on skis or a board and loves the ocean as much as the mountains! Having grown up in Kaikoura, New Zealand, he was a member of the New Zealand Junior Surf Team and still manages to catch a wave or two in his free time. Shaydar has moved to Genoa with his wife Kelly and takes advantage of the summer months to golf, mountain bike, and travel so he can catch as many waves as possible.