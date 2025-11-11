Listen: Tahoe TAP with Sierra-at-Tahoe’s Dan Healy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Tahoe TAP podcast is back, offering listeners their inside look at the Things, Adventures, and People that keep Tahoe’s mountain spirit alive. Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway return behind the mics to share the latest stories and voices shaping life around the lake — and with ski season on the horizon, the timing couldn’t be better for their latest guest.

In this episode, the duo sits down with Dan Healy, a seasoned ski industry leader and the newly appointed Vice President and General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe , as the resort gears up for its November 28th opening.

Healy’s mountain story runs deep — spanning three decades in snow sports and resort operations. His career has taken him from directing children’s programs at world-class destinations like Beaver Creek and Crested Butte, to managing ski school operations at Sugar Bowl, and later, serving as Vice President of Recreational Services at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.

Notably, Healy’s connection to Sierra-at-Tahoe goes way back — he previously served as the resort’s Director of Snowsports, making his return to the mountain a true full-circle moment.

Now leading Sierra into a new chapter, Healy brings with him a wealth of operational experience and a passion for nurturing both the guest and employee experience. On this episode, the conversation covers everything from resort recovery and community spirit to the innovations shaping the coming winter season.