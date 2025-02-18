Listen: Tahoe TAP with Tony Karwowski
Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP, everyone! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are back in action, ready to bring you another fresh episode packed with all things Tahoe—the latest news, epic adventures, and the incredible people who make this place special.
In this episode, we sit down with Tony Karwowski, President and CEO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA).
A 20-year resident of the North Lake Tahoe region, Tony was the Director of Base Area Operations at Northstar California Resort for 14 years. He served on both the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) board and the NLTRA’s Capital Infrastructure and Transportation committees, and was involved in employee housing while at Northstar.
Tony is responsible for leading the organization as it fosters a thriving local community and encourages responsible travel along with environmental stewardship.
