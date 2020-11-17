Listen: Talking turkey; Walmart, Chipotle expand; Warriors to host fans and more on Tahoe Talk
Get local, national and world news in about 15 minutes with the Tahoe Talk podcast.
Regional News:
- We officially have a new second richest person in the world: Bernard Arnault, head honcho of French fashion house LVMH worth $137 billion … he trails only Mr. Burns (Jeff Bezos) — Elon Musk set to take the No. 3 spot by the end of the week after Tesla’s shares soar following acceptance into the S&P 500
- Whole Foods is collaborating with Progressive to offer Thanksgiving “insurance” with a $35 gift card to customers who “commit a turkey cooking fail.” You must submit a picture as proof of your inedible turkey — because your family’s ridicule isn’t enough. Side Fact: Around 40 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation.
- Walmart, which already sells almost everything, is launching a new arm, Walmart Pet Care. It will offer insurance, dog walking and pet-sitting services
- Zoom competitor Hopin raises $125 million to be the Live Nation of virtual events. It’s biggest strength, impeccable timing: it officially launched in June 2019, just around six months before… you know what. User explosion: In eight months, Hopin grew from 5K users and 1.8K event hosts to 3.5M users and 50K host orgs (including NATO, the UN, and Slack).
- Burrito legend Chipotle opens its first digital-only restaurant (Highland’s, NY) as online orders soar. The design is meant for urban areas, where real estate is more expensive and a full-size restaurant isn’t possible
- Apple’s new MacBook Pro (with its own M1 chip) is the “world’s fastest CPU core” and starts at $1,299
- The Golden State Warriors want to host 10k fans at each home game next NBA season (50% capacity). The team will spend $30m for rapid COVID testing and other measures before entering the stadium.
- Thursday 11/19 = Nat’l Play Monopoly Day
- Fact Check: “If you used a sharpie on your ballot, your votes were not counted” – False!
Local News:
- Update on local COVID-19 restrictions
- Tahoe native Jamie Anderson a headliner of US Snowboard Team
- Experts offer advice when leaving the well trodden path and into the backcountry
- Strong winter storm on the way
- South Tahoe man travels country with his dogs promoting adoption
