Listen: Trump vs. Biden; NY suffering; Unemployment claims at about 15 million

Local Topics:
- Woman in SLT arrested for licking groceries at local Safeway
- NV Gov. Sisolak announces new closures to curb the spread of Coronavirus
- Alpine County “Death Ride” in July officially canceled
National Topics:
- 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment last week (3 week total = 15 million-plus)
- Trump vs. Biden 2020! Bernie Sanders drops out of the presidential race
- Stock market see large jump out of the gates this morning
- Texas and Connecticut arise as new hot spots
- New York deadliest day yet: 800 fatalities in 24 hours (statewide death toll = double 9/11 attack)
