As the bears come out of hibernation, listing season has arrived once again on the Nevada side of North Lake Tahoe. This is the time of year when the inventory generally rises on a steady basis as sellers put their properties on the market after the winter hiatus.

However, unusually strong early season sales have kept a lid on what should be a growing inventory.

As of this writing there are 91 houses, 39 condos and 20 freestanding condos listed for sale on the Incline Village MLS. This inventory level is about 10 percent lower than at the same time in 2017 and down more than 60 percent versus the start of the recession in 2009. The current number of properties for sale in Incline Village and Crystal Bay reflects a strong market where we can anticipate some upward pressure on prices during the coming year.

Many buyers like to get ahead of the summertime crowds and with the market bringing us new listings almost every day this is a great time of year for buyers and their agents to remain constantly vigilant. We are seeing some multiple offer situations and we anticipate this trend to continue during the busy summer months for the most desirable properties that are priced to attract attention.

An important part of getting a new listing noticed is putting each property on the weekly Tuesday morning MLS tour for all of the agents to preview. Since the vast majority of buyers live at least a couple of hours away (if not farther), it is absolutely critical for sellers to provide an opportunity for Incline Village and Crystal Bay real estate agents to see each new listing and determine whether or not there are prospective buyers already waiting in the wings.

Out of area buyers rely on the expertise of their local agent to inform them of the new listings that may be of interest, since pictures on the internet don't tell the whole story.

And with demand remaining strong across all price points, it is more important than ever for agents to preview properties and inform their buyers in a timely fashion. Many buyers miss out on writing an offer for what could have been their dream home at Tahoe simply because they live too far away to personally visit every interesting new listing before it gets snapped up by someone else who is more closely monitoring the market.

With for-sale signs going up on a regular basis, sellers are busily preparing their properties by cleaning, decluttering, landscaping, doing repairs, and performing other tasks to make their places look attractive.

There are a lot of positive side effects to the local economy during new listing season as home staging specialists, architects, contractors, landscapers and repair people of all types perform services to get properties in showing condition.

As sure as the spring flowers start to bloom and the Aspen trees turn green, the North Lake Tahoe economy welcomes new listing season each year with the joy and anticipation that winter is over and the summer season will soon be upon us.

Sabrina Belleci and Don Kanare are the owners of RE/MAX North Lake. Read their blog and find weekly stats on their website at http://www.InsideIncline.com.