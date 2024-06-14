Little, but ‘fierce’: smallest class in Whittell history turns tassels

The George Whittell High School 64th commencement took place on the Lisa Maloff Field, Thursday, June 13.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – The smallest graduating class in George Whittell High School history walked the podium and turned their red and gold tassels at the 64th commencement ceremony Thursday evening, June 13.

Secretary Ashley Baker says class sizes are typically in the twenties. This class is well below that.

“So, here we are, the six of us,” graduating senior Lisa Henry said at the podium, “and even though we are a small class, we hope to make a lasting impact on our school and our community.”

Henry, having been a part of the Warrior Way schools since kindergarten, gave an account of the class’s history, what she described as a family. “Four of us since elementary school—Ella and Avi, thank you for sticking around since kindergarten with me.” They were excited when Alekzander joined them in fifth grade.

The class was once larger, but started getting smaller around high school. “We have watched kids leave, come back and leave again,” Henry said, due to COVID, sports and other personal reasons.

The addition of Sonnet Van Doren and Matthew (Matt) Deaton increased their ranks senior year.

Van Doren also took to the stage and characterized her class using Shakespeare. “‘Though she be but little she is fierce,'” she said, and added, “We are a fierce class, something we have demonstrated with perseverance during wildfires and the pandemic, as well as fierce dedication to our community.”

The class isn’t letting their small size keep them from big aspirations. “I hope the class of 2024 will be remembered not just for our size, but for the impact we will have,” Van Doren said, who is already off to a good start, also earning her Associates of Science from Western Nevada College alongside graduating from high school.

Van Doren provided her classmates with insights inspired from the U.S. Forest Service’s seven Leave No Trace principles after working for the agency last summer. This included thanking the teachers who have filled their educational backpacks with what they need to thrive. This fell under principle number one: Plan Ahead and Prepare.

And principle three: Dispose of Waste Properly inspired, “We will take away with us the petty arguments, resentments and frustrations that all high school students experience and we will dispose of them properly as well.”

Once that’s all disposed of, “Remember to be like Bigfoot, leave only footprints and believe in yourself, even when nobody else does,” she said, a lesson learned under principle four: Leave What You Find.

Seniors Ella Moretti and Avignon (Avi) Rippet found being a part of a small class comforting. “Everyone kind of feels like a family,” Rippet explains, “rather than just being a number at a school.”

The family didn’t have too many bad moments over the years, Moretti said, but they did have a lot of insides joke. Sometimes the teachers would get in on them. “They always know what is going on in your life, that you thought was secret,” Rippet jokes with Moretti.

This year’s graduating members are:

Matthew (Matt) Deaton

Deaton plans on attending Western Welding Academy in Wyoming and becoming a fully certified welder. His favorite high school memory was a trip to Las Vegas for a track meet where they hung out by the pool and played giant chess. He thanks his mom and dad for keeping him in line.

Lisa Henry

Henry’s goals will take her to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for pre-nursing where she hopes to become a travel nurse and see the world. Senior prom at Thunderbird Lodge is her favorite high school memory. She thanks Ms. Johnson for putting up with her grumpiness every morning and Mr. Pace for helping her with sports.

Alekzander Lezama-Damazo

Lezama-Damazo has not yet decided on a major, but plans on attending Lake Tahoe Community College. His favorite memory in high school was playing on the basketball team for the last three years. He thanks his parents and brothers for love and support over the years.

Ella Moretti

Moretti graduated magna cum laude with honors and will attend San Diego State University in the fall for pre-law. “She likes to argue,” Assistant Principal Jim Pace read and the crowd laughed. Her favorite memory was being a part of a two-time state champion track team. She thanks her family for the support and all her teachers over the last four years.

Avignon (Avi) Rippet

Rippet is graduating magna cum laude with honors and will be roommates with her classmate Moretti at San Diego State University. There she will study business and hopes to be the CEO of her own fortune 500 company one day. Her favorite memory was going to Las Vegas for a state championship track meet. She thanks her parents for constant support and encouragement over the last four years.

Sonnet Van Doren

Graduating summa cum laude, Van Doren is attending Stanford University in the fall for environmental engineering. Her favorite high school memories took place at her favorite mountain, Kirkwood, as part of the ski team. She thanks her mom and brother for always being there whenever she needed someone to get pretzels or play pool with at 7800. She also thanks her dog, Iggy, for listening to her anytime without judgement and school teachers and staff for service opportunities, their influence in her love for environmental studies, and help with applying to colleges and scholarships.

“The scary news is, we’re on our own now,” Henry said at the end of her speech, “but the cool news is, we’re on our own now.”