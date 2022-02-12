Little league registration ends March 8

The South Tahoe National Little League 2022 season is in full swing, and since Spring is less than two months away, it’s time to sign up to play.

Children eligible to play must be born between September 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017.

Registration:

Pre- registration, register now and pay later.

Is now open online – https://www.southtahoell.com . Visit this site to register. All returning league players: Please register online.





If you aren’t sure of the division for your child, make the best choice you can. Send the league a message if your child is chosen for a different division than you chose. Discount is $10 per child after the first one registered. Discount will not show until the checkout step.

Who is eligible?

Boys and girls born between September 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017 are currently eligible for Little League. If you have a younger child interested in tee-ball, please contact that organization.

Children at the upper age limit for a division should move up to the next division if they have any baseball experience or are reasonably athletic. See the league’s guide “Where Should My Child Play” for guidance.

Player New to South Tahoe Little League

If your child did not play in the League last year, you should still go ahead and register now if you live within the boundaries. Check this League finder map if you aren’t sure.

You will have extra requirements to provide proof of date of birth and residency or school attendance within the league’s boundaries (see below). Dates for acceptable proofs are Feb. 2019 to Feb. 2020.

See this link for a list of acceptable documents – the school form is easier and all can be submitted electronically***.

Player Returning to STNLL

You should also register here. We are not requiring those supporting documents at this time for returning players unless you have moved. All players should, however, be able to provide them with 48 hours’ notice upon request before or during the regular season.

DEADLINES:

Registration for Majors and AAA (March 8th)

Registration for AA, A and T-ball (April 1st)

VERY IMPORTANT: Be aware that even for returning players STNLL will absolutely need documents before your player is eligible for All-Stars.

**This includes birth certificate (original birth certificate required for All Stars) and proofs of school attendance (easiest) or residency dated 2/20 to 2/21.

It’s a good idea to collect those documents now for that and in case we request to see them during the regular season.

Email Kim Ashley (Upper Division Player Agent) or Josh Martin (lower division player agent) with any additional questions at Tahoelittleleague@gmail.com .