Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Whether from his time in the E Street Band, his nationally syndicated radio show, solo career or acting spots, chances are you know Stevie Van Zandt.

The musician and rock 'n' roll apostle stops in Stateline on Saturday with the Disciples of Soul as part of his "Soulfire" tour.

Van Zandt, or Little Stevie as he's also known, rose to stardom as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. Aside from co-producing the seminal Springsteen albums "The River" and "Born in the U.S.A.," Van Zandt became one of most visible members of the Boss' band, along with Clarence Clemons, the saxophonist who died in 2011.

Although initially the lead guitarist in the E Street Band, Van Zandt has taken to more of a rhythm role when he performs with the band.

He also has had a successful solo career since the early '80s, releasing eight albums over the decades. "Soulfire" came out in 2017 followed by a live album also titled "Soulfire" which was released earlier this year.

After a more-than-two-decade hiatus, Van Zandt reformed the Disciples of Soul in 2016 for a live show. The current lineup boasts 14 members.

While Van Zandt's celebrity was borne out of his career as a musician, he's diversified his talents over the years.

Many know him as Silvio Dante from "The Sopranos." He also starred in Netflix's "Lilyhammer."

Others likely know Van Zandt as the Little Steven in Little Steven's Underground Garage — his internationally syndicated radio show that launched in 2002.

"The show has aired over 750 consecutive weekly episodes and has introduced over 700 new bands," states his bio. "It is broadcast on over 130 stations in more than 200 markets including internationally in Canada, London, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Peru, and Australia, as well as worldwide on the American Forces Network and Voice of America."

Van Zandt also has become a sort of apostle for rock music. He founded the nonprofit Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, which was "created to address the challenges of an environment in which schools face cuts to arts funding."

Van Zandt takes the stage at Harrah's Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Tickets are available www1.ticketmaster.com.