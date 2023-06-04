Live at Lakeview celebrating 10th season, 100th free concert in South Lake Tahoe

Live at Lakeview in 2018.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe, Visit Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Wellness Center present the 10th season of the Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series that starts later this month.

“This summer we’re celebrating bringing 10 years of free live music and our 100th concert in South Lake Tahoe,” states Rob Giustina of On Course Events. “We’ve got an incredible lineup, lots of new vendors, local beer on tap and great vibes in store for this community.”

Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series hosted from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Commons, in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Every Thursday, starting on June 29 and lasting through Aug. 31, the event hosts live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and food options plus amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the beer garden.

The 2023 Live at Lakeview lineup features series favorites such as Scott Pemberton O Theory and 40 Watt Hype, plus some new acts including Ten Foot Tiger, Wolf Jett, Coast Tribe, The Residents and more. Everything from Blues & Rock to Americana, Funk, Flamenco Rock, Reggae and Soul will be served up on the shoreline at Lakeview Commons.

For the first time in the history of the series, two acts have been offered residency performances in order to highlight some of the local talent. Opening act performances from Porterhaus and Patrick Walsh can be enjoyed multiple times throughout the summer.

Visit Lake Tahoe presents special performances for the 100th free Live at Lakeview concert from Ronkat Spearman’s Katdelic & CB Radio. Ronkat Spearman is a grammy nominated, BMI songwriter who spent over a decade on guitar, bass and vocals for George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic.

Local beer will be served on tap inside the beer and wine garden, courtesy of South of North Brewing Company. Proceeds from the beer and wine garden will support the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition this year, helping Tahoe to become more bicycle friendly.

Parking is limited around the venue; however, a complimentary bike valet service is offered every week. Biking or lime scootering (with proper lighting) as well as rideshare services,

carpooling and public transportation are all strongly encouraged. Additional parking is available at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center (1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.)

For details on the full summer lineup, visit liveatlakeview.com .