Live at Lakeview concerts canceled in August due to virus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Live at Lakeview organizers have put events on hold in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

Organizers said they are choosing the health and well being of the community over profit.

“After many conversations with local health officials and leaders in our community, we have decided to once again press pause on Live at Lakeview,” states Rob Giustina, owner of On Course Events. “Given the current spike of active COVID-19 cases in our hospital, in our town and in our community, I feel it is in the best interest of health and wellbeing of our community, staff, friends and family to cancel the scheduled events for the month of August. As the leader of this company and the founder of Live at Lakeview, nothing comes harder to me than having to announce another round of event cancelations. I miss our community so badly and nobody wants to produce this event more than me. My team has worked diligently and so tirelessly to help this event season come to fruition, today’s announcement is heavy on the heart. We are hopeful to produce the show for Sept. 2, if case numbers drop, but it’s our first priority to ensure it’s safe to do so.”

Originally scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 5, the upcoming season of Live at Lakeview is on hold once again. The On Course Events team will readdress potential for the scheduled Sept. 2 event as the next few weeks continue to unfold.