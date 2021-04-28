Live at Lakeview remains on hold for 2021 season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Typically scheduled to begin the first Thursday of summer, Live at Lakeview continues to be placed on hold until all mask mandates and social distancing restrictions are lifted for California.

For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the city of South Lake Tahoe has officially begun accepting event applications for small gatherings. Meanwhile, California is scheduled to begin lifting most business restrictions on June 15.

“These are steps in a positive direction, and if our situation continues to improve, we may get to host a few live shows in August,” said Leslie Schultz, On Course Events director of marketing in a press release. “Unfortunately, at this time, we do not feel it’s safe or responsible to move forward with our usual season of 10 weekly concerts.”

The popular summer music series held at Lakeview Commons every summer since 2012 was not able to produce a single live event due to the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The On Course Events team remains hopeful to revive the concert series with a show or two in August, however, any potential events this summer are dependent on California regulations and restrictions.

“The public health and overall safety of our community and staff remains our top priority,” said Rob Giustina, Owner of On Course Events. “We are eager to get back to providing free live music at Lakeview Commons for our community, but at this time we are putting the 2021 season of Live at Lakeview on hold through at least July to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Reviving this free concert series on the beach will require substantial support from local sponsors to come back from the loss of last season’s production.

To get involved, stay connected or provide support please follow Live at Lakeview on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.