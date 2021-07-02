Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series returns

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe, On Course Events and Tahoe Wellness Center announced the return of Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series.

The series will begin on Thursday, Aug. 5, with the 84th show headlined by Boot Juice, a seven-piece folk band with a horn section, three-part harmonies, and dual guitarists.

Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series that began in 2012. The popular series typically begins on the first Thursday of summer and concludes around Labor Day. After a year and a half of COVID restrictions, the free concerts return with five events hosted at Lakeview Commons.

“After a year and a half of not being able to produce concerts for our community, it’s a beautiful thing to see live music making a comeback,” said Leslie Schultz, On Course Events Director of Marketing in a press release. “The support we’ve received from our event sponsors and vendors has made this short season of events possible. We are so grateful for this community and excited to provide free shows on the beach once again!”

Every Thursday, from Aug. 5 thru Sept. 2 the event will host live music and art on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious, new food truck options plus amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the beer garden. Proceeds of the beer garden will benefit the South Tahoe BMX Association.





8/5 – Boot Juice with Preacher’s Pickers 8/12 – Vokab Kompany with Mic Smith 8/19 – 40 Watt Hype with The Connor Party 8/26 – The Sextones with Buenos Diaz 9/2 – J Ras + The Higher Elevation with The Tahoe Tribe + False Rhythms

New this year is an increased focus on taking care of our environment while we enjoy this special place. The On Course Events team will be encouraging locals and visitors to participate in weekly beach and park cleanups at Lakeview Commons every Monday morning at 10 a.m. starting Aug. 2. All guests of Live at Lakeview are encouraged to take a pledge to be mindful and respectful of the magical landscape of Lake Tahoe.

Parking is limited around the venue; however, a complimentary bike valet service is offered every week. Biking and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Additional parking is available at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center (1601 Rufus Allen Blvd.)

For details on the full summer lineup, Monday morning cleanup efforts or to get involved as a vendor, sponsor the series or volunteer connect with @LiveatLakeview on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.