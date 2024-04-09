Live at Lakeview Summer music series to return for 2024

Live at Lakeview is gearing up for their best season yet.

Provided / Live at Lakeview

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Another summer of free live music on the beach made possible by the City of South Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and dozens of additional local businesses.

“The rumors were true, Live at Lakeview almost didn’t come back this summer after experiencing a drastic increase in production costs,” said Rob Giustina of On Course Events. “Thankfully, the City and LTVA stepped up for our community with an increase in support to keep the South Lake Tahoe Signature series going!”

Live at Lakeview is a free weekly concert series that has been in production since 2012. For over a decade, every Thursday in the summertime, the series has welcomed hundreds of visitors and locals to Lakeview Commons.

Each event offers free live music on the beach, along with a variety of local merchants and delicious food vendors, a free bike valet service, plus amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views of

Lake Tahoe from the beer & wine garden.

It’s become a staple event in the community, voted Best of Tahoe in 2023 with more than 100 free concerts produced and countless memories provided over the years. Since the first show in 2012, over 30,000 bikes have been parked in the free valet, 160 local businesses have been involved in the series, 27 food trucks have served up tasty treats, 26 local non-profit organizations have raised money or recruited volunteers for their cause and more than 155 different bands have rocked the one-of-a-kind lakefront stage.

Businesses interested in getting involved for the 2024 season as a vendor or series sponsor are encouraged to contact the On Course Events team by emailing liveatlakeview@gmail.com . For updates on the series and a first look at the 2024 lineup when it’s released in early June, connect

with @LiveatLakeviewCommons on Facebook and Instagram.