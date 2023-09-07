Live at Lakeview wraps up 10th Annual season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Crowds were largely undeterred by the scattered thunder heads over Lakeview Commons Thursday August 30 at the 10th Annual Live at Lakeview, presented by the city of South Lake Tahoe, Visit Lake Tahoe, and Tahoe Wellness Center.

The reward for the few hundred spectators was a gorgeous Tahoe sunset as the backdrop to the final concert in the decade-long series featuring The Residents, as well as, Preachers Pickers as the Grand Finale.

Changing sets, band members clear equipment off stage Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Attendees enjoyed the band while being surrounded by the savory sweet aromas of food truck offerings. Among the rolling eateries were Chicken In A Barrel, Sombreros, Philly Phil’s, Get Rad Pizza and Tahoe Tessie’s Beach Bites was serving up their classics.

The Residents, who headlined the last free concert of the 2023 season, is led by Ted Kennedy. The group of talented local musicians delivered an upbeat blend of beloved classic songs from the last several decades with heartfelt original tunes by various band members. The Residents share a two-fold commitment to rocking your world and uplifting their community. Proof shown by the substantial support of sponsors including South of North Brewing and Poke Rok, all led by the enthusiastic support of Kennedy.

Named for Sierra’s Skirun, “Preacher’s Passion”, the Preacher’s Pickers, is made up of Sierra At Tahoe’s General Manager John Rice, Daryl Braga, and Simon Kurth. The dynamic duo kept the crowd on their toes with elements of improvisation, guitar riffs and all the Tahoe vibes.

Rain clouds cleared the sky and made way for a spectacular sunset, the perfect backdrop for Live at Lakeview Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Residents Tahoe took to the stage to rock and uplift the community by playing songs like their new single “Freedom Ain’t Free” and engaging with a dynamic crowd.

“There is more that connects us than divides us,” said The Residents Tahoe frontman.

Along with the Preacher’s Pickers, the Residents did just that and united an audience over a passion for music.

City Manager Joe Irvin told the Tribune “The city is pleased with another successful Live at Lakeview concert season and is already counting down the days till next year’s music series”.