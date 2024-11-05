Live Election Results: El Dorado County

12 a.m. – End of Election Day unofficial results place Bob Anderson (1,583) ahead of Fabian Carballo (459) for Lake Tahoe Unified School District Trustee Area 3 by 77.52% .

In the race for the two City of South Lake Tahoe City Council Member seats, David Jinkens remains ahead with 2,717 votes and 27.56% with Keith Roberts behind him with 1,944 votes and 19.72%. Those two leaders are followed by Aimi Xistra with 1,657 votes and 16.81%, Nick Speal with 1,531 votes and 15.53%, Caitlin McMahon with 1,069 votes and 10.84% , Heather Cade Bauer with 538 votes and 5.46% and Marjorie “M” Green with 403 and 4.09%

Kelly M Sheehan remains in the lead for South Tahoe Public Utility District Director at 32.32% (4,174), followed by Joel Henderson at 23.06% (2,978), Christopher J Cefalu at 22.50% (2,906), and Seth Dallob at 22.11% (2,855).

Measure N continues to trend towards failure with 73.83% (4,578) voting no.

Measure U, which needs 55% to pass, is currently making that cut with 58.26% of votes for yes (5,634)

