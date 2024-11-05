Live Election Results: El Dorado County
12 a.m. – End of Election Day unofficial results place Bob Anderson (1,583) ahead of Fabian Carballo (459) for Lake Tahoe Unified School District Trustee Area 3 by 77.52% .
In the race for the two City of South Lake Tahoe City Council Member seats, David Jinkens remains ahead with 2,717 votes and 27.56% with Keith Roberts behind him with 1,944 votes and 19.72%. Those two leaders are followed by Aimi Xistra with 1,657 votes and 16.81%, Nick Speal with 1,531 votes and 15.53%, Caitlin McMahon with 1,069 votes and 10.84% , Heather Cade Bauer with 538 votes and 5.46% and Marjorie “M” Green with 403 and 4.09%
Kelly M Sheehan remains in the lead for South Tahoe Public Utility District Director at 32.32% (4,174), followed by Joel Henderson at 23.06% (2,978), Christopher J Cefalu at 22.50% (2,906), and Seth Dallob at 22.11% (2,855).
Measure N continues to trend towards failure with 73.83% (4,578) voting no.
Measure U, which needs 55% to pass, is currently making that cut with 58.26% of votes for yes (5,634)
10 p.m. – In the South Tahoe Public Utility District race, Kelly Sheehan leads with 32.94% (3,833), while the race for the second seat remains tight. Joel Henderson has 22.99% (2,675), Christopher Cefalu has 22.6% (2,630) and Seth Dallob has 21.47% (2,498).
8:30 p.m. – Initial election results have David Jinkens in the lead for South Lake Tahoe City Council with 28.49% (2,517). Keith Roberts follows with 19.93% (1,761). Aimi Xistra has 16.46% (1,454), Nick Speal has 15.52% (1,371), Caitlin McMahon has 10.12% (894), Heather Cade-Bauer has 5.6% (495) and Marjorie Green, who dropped out of the race has 3.89% (344).
Measure N is currently trending towards failure with 75.88% (4,169) for no.
Measure U is trending towards passing with 56.98% (4,925) for yes.
