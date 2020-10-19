Live Violence Free announces Chelcee Thomas as new director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Live Violence Free announced this week that longtime local Chelcee Thomas is the new executive director.

Thomas has dedicated her career to supporting social and community issues and has over 12 years of experience in the nonprofit and public sector, serving in many roles, from providing direct services to senior-level organizational leadership.

Before joining LVF, Thomas was a director for a local area nonprofit while also providing leadership to regional coalitions and county commissions, including the Tahoe Truckee Child Abuse Prevention Council and Nevada County Adult and Family Services Commission.

Both professionally and personally, she is committed to empowering individuals and communities and ensuring they have the tools and resources to thrive.

Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. As an avid learner, she holds a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Colorado Denver and is currently a doctoral candidate in public administration.

Thomas was raised in South Lake Tahoe and has deep roots and connections with the community. Her grandparents came to Lake Tahoe in the 1950s, and she is proud to be the third generation in her family to continue to live in Lake Tahoe. Coming from a single-parent household and working-class family, she was instilled with values around advocacy and community support. She is wholeheartedly committed to the community’s well-being and passionate about the vision of LVF.

Thomas is looking forward to continuing the organization’s vital work including the launch of their new campaign #OneConversation ​http://www.oneconversationtahoe.org​. This campaign is targeting the local community with key insights on signs to recognize in people who may be experiencing domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault. It also provides necessary information on how to help a victim seek support when they are ready.

LVF has been supporting our local community for 43 years.

For more information, visit https://liveviolencefree.org/.