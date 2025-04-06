Live Violence Free announces Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A time to help educate, advocate and fundraise to help those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Live Violence Free is hosting Pancakes with a Purpose in partnership with local restaurants to help raise awareness and provide tips to safe adults in the community. During the month of April, a percentage of proceeds from pancake breakfasts and pancakes will be donated from participating restaurants including; Ernie’s Café, The Getaway Café, Heaven’s Little Café and Camp Richardson Resort. Thank you to these restaurants for their support to Live Violence Free’s mission.

In addition, on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 The Grove at Camp Richardson Resort will be hosting Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny . For only $10, guests will receive blueberry pancakes with all proceeds going to Live Violence Free. A full brunch menu will also be available, in addition to a free Easter Egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. There will be two seatings each day.

For more information on Pancakes with a Purpose and for Easter Bunny Breakfast tickets, please visit LiveViolenceFree.org/Pancakes.

For anyone who is a safe adult in a child’s life, please consider these tips:

Set aside time each day to talk or play with your child.

Validate your child’s feelings and offer physical/emotional support.

Build a strong social network of friends, family and neighbors.

Teach children about body safety and boundaries: “It’s okay to say no!”

Implement a “no secrets” policy, “If someone says do not tell, we tell.”

Encourage open communication.

For support, please call the Live Violence Free 24-hour hotline at 530-544-4444.