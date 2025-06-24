Live Violence Free changes name to Vista Rise Collective

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After nearly 50 years of dedicated service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County, a beloved local organization, Live Violence Free, is proud to announce its new name: Vista Rise Collective. This rebranding reflects the organization’s evolution and its continued commitment to building a stronger tomorrow for thousands.

From its humble beginnings in a two-room cabin as The South Lake Tahoe Women’s Center, to becoming a lifeline for thousands as a more inclusive Live Violence Free, the organization has always been more than a name; it has been a movement. “Our new name, Vista Rise Collective, symbolizes the path to healing and the power of collective transformation,” says Chelcee Thomas, Executive Director. “Vista points to a clear and hopeful path forward. Rise honors the resilience of survivors and the transformation we see every day, and Collective is a reminder that this work takes all of us.”

The need for these vital services continues to grow, exacerbated by challenges such as housing insecurity, persistent trauma, and systemic gaps. In response, Vista Rise Collective is expanding its services, including opening new safe housing options and launching proactive youth prevention initiatives.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll see their social media, website, and materials transition to Vista Rise. But while the name is changing, everything the community has grown to count on stays the same: same crisis line, location, and mission to support survivors build a safer, healthier future.

“We have always been here for our community, and with Vista Rise Collective, we are reaffirming our commitment to meet the evolving needs of survivors,” Chelcee added. “A new name, the same commitment, a stronger tomorrow – but we can’t do it alone. We invite our community to join us in this vital work as we continue to support survivors and build a safer, healthier future for everyone.”

Every hour of counseling, every week of safe shelter, and every moment of support is made possible by several forms of support from the local community. Thanks to Jessica and Kyle Aster, all donations in June will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $25,000! A contribution to Vista Rise Collective means survivors will be able to continue to rely on these confidential and life-saving services. Additionally, the gift of time through volunteering supports the agency in continuing to be survivor-driven, trauma-informed, and rooted in the belief that healing is possible — and violence is preventable.

Supporting Vista Rise means contributing to a shared vision: a future where every survivor finds safety, support, and the resources to thrive.

For monetary donations: visit vistarise.org/donate For volunteer opportunities: email bvallejo@liveviolencefree.org