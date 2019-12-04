Live Violence Free at Lake Tahoe hires new Executive Director

Debra Dyason

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Live Violence Free has announced Debra Dyason as its new executive director.

Dyason has 20 years of experience as a senior non-profit leader, funder, and public policy advocate, said a press release. She was most recently the executive director of a domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Texas.

“I am honored to join the LVF team and excited by all LVF has accomplished,” Dyason said in the release. “I look forward to building on their remarkable track record of success to create a community free from violence.”

LVF is hosting a tour of the agency and a meet and greet with Dyason at the annual Walk the Halls of LVF event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

To RSVP, contact Jessica Albee at jalbee@liveviolencefree.org or 530-264-5328.

To find out more about LVF, visit https://liveviolencefree.org.