Live Violence Free Hosts First Annual Pedals + Pints Block Party Fundraiser

Live Violence Free, a local non-profit organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, is hosting its first annual Pedals + Pints Block Party fundraiser on Sunday, August 6.

LVF is turning up the heat on their fundraising efforts this summer and have announced a goal to raise $50,000 to power their mission for safer, more supportive, inclusive, violence-free communities.

“Live Violence Free has proudly served the communities of South Lake Tahoe and Alpine County for over 45 years. We invite the community to our new annual event, Pedals & Pints. Live Violence Free is branching out from our Gala tradition of years past, and moving in a more community-inclusive direction with our first annual Pedals & Pints fundraiser. Through local sponsorship, our Community Bike Ride, and Block Party at South Lake Brewing Company, we’re aiming to raise funds to power our mission for safer and stronger communities. We couldn’t do this work without our community support.” said Colin Croughan, Director of Development & Outreach, LVF

The all-day event will begin with a community bike ride, a block party with live music, food, and drinks, and a raffle. All proceeds from the event will benefit Live Violence Free’s programs and services.

Riders are encouraged to raise a minimum of $125 and in turn receive a commemorative T-Shirt.

The community bike ride will start at Live Violence Free’s office at 2941 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and will end at South Lake Brewing Company for the block party from 12-5 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to dress in costume and decorate their bikes.

The block party will feature live music from local bands, craft locally brewed beers from South Lake Brew Brewing Company and food from local restaurants Mescalito, Sombreros Tacos, and Get Rad Pizza, with on-site bike parking and free tune-ups from Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

RSVP for the Blockparty and support the cause at https://fundly.com/pedals-pints-community-bike-ride-block-party#home.

Event Schedule

10:30 a.m. – Community Bike Ride VIP Registration Opens

11–11:30 a.m. – Pre-Ride games and activities

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Rider lineup and costume judging

12 p.m. – Community Bike Ride from Live Violence Free to South Lake Brewing Co.

12-5 p.m. – Block Party at South Lake Brewing Co.

VIP Experience

All VIP Community Bike Ride participants will have access to the VIP experience on-site at LVF before the block party – this will include a hot buffet breakfast and drinks for socializing and enjoying the ride.