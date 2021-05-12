Live Violence Free receives psychological foundation grant

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Live Violence Free has received a grant that will allow it to host a psychological conference that will benefit mental health, physical health and education providers.

LVF received the grant from the California Psychological Association Foundation and will use it to host a 3-day conference in the fall, Oct. 7-9, at The Beach Retreat & Lodge in Tahoe.

The purpose of the conference is to increase access to evidence-based care in exigent environments (pandemics), domestic abuse treatment and prevention, response to secondary trauma and support for special needs in parenting and in schools.

“We are excited to be bringing educational opportunities and providing support to both local and out-of-area psychologists, therapists, victim advocates, teachers, graduate students, and other interested parties,” LVF said in a press release. “Due to our geographically rural location, the South Lake Tahoe region has few opportunities to access high quality, innovative educational resources from leaders in the field of psychology and victim advocacy. The pandemic has exasperated this situation, further reducing access to quality educational opportunities. We believe by inviting practitioners from outside of our geographic area new ideas, concepts, and networking opportunities will enrich our local professional community. We encourage all our local community to attend the conference.”

Discounted tickets are offered for those struggling.

LVF will offer a limited number of scholarships to students and professionals in the community.

Tickets will soon be available at https://liveviolencefree.org/get-involved/events/ .

LVF is also targeting the Washoe tribal community. The conference would offer educational resources to the tribe’s healthcare employees, which normally would not be accessible in our geographic area. Historically, Native American populations suffer high rates of intimate partner and domestic violence. This conference would offer tribal employees valuable tools to combat some of these problems within their community.

This grant will enrich LVF’s community outreach including spreading the word about the #OneConversation campaign, which provides the community with insights on signs to recognize in people who may be experiencing domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault. It also provides necessary information on how to help a victim seek support when they are ready.

For more information, visit https://liveviolencefree.org/ .

Source: Live Violence Free