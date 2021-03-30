Live Violence Free supports arts while raising awareness

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Live Violence Free has launched two campaigns that not only raise awareness but also support local art.

A view from atop Eagle Rock. This photo (a screengrab from the LVF website) has been entered into LVF’s photography contest. Provided



The local nonprofit aims to promote a nonviolent community, through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and basic needs.

Last year, LVF launched their #OneConversation campaign which gives people tools to help someone who might be in danger or is being abused.

“The thought behind it is that one conversation can change a life,” said Stacey Ellison, community relations and outreach coordinator.

The #OneConversation tab on the website has a series of quizzes about what to do in different scenarios so that a person can help in a more nuanced way.

To raise awareness of the campaign and to support local students, LVF has launched the #OneConversation Scholarship Challenge.

Students can submit a piece of art that helps raise awareness for a chance to win a $500 scholarship. Part of the application process involves taking and passing all of the quizzes and become a #OneConversation champion. The application and guidelines will be available on their website in the next 7-10 days.

For every $500 scholarship awarded, an additional $500 will be awarded to a qualified survivor or survivor’s child.

“For the students, not only are they getting the scholarship but they are also giving back to the community,” Ellison said.

The first scholarship has been fully funded and the application will launch soon. Each time LVF reaches $1,000, they will launch another round of applications.

The nonprofit is also holding a photographic calendar contest. Photographers can submit a photo that will be voted on by the general public.

The top 18 photos will be included in an 18-month calendar.

In addition to the photos, each month will feature an awareness blurb that corresponds with that month such as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The calendar will be sold locally, as well as on Amazon. Voting and submissions for the contest will be live through April.

Ellison said this will be an annual fundraiser and while this one is a 18-month calendar, they will be 12-month calendars in the future.

Tahoe Beach Retreat is the primary sponsor of this year’s calendar but LVF is still looking for sponsors, as well as looking for scholarship donations.

To learn more about #OneConversation, visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org/oneconversation .

To see the photos and to vote visit https://liveviolencefree.org/get-involved/events .