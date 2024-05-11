Living with Diabetes

Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death, and the top cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult blindness. Over one-third of the US population has diabetes.

Normally, as a result of eating, glucose enters the bloodstream which stimulates the release of a pancreatic hormone, insulin. Insulin helps glucose enter the body’s cells that need it for energy. If more glucose exists than needed, insulin helps the liver and muscle cells store it as glycogen. If glycogen storage capacity is met, the excess glucose is converted to fat for storage.

Diabetes occurs when this system is not functioning properly. There are three types: type-1, type-2, and gestational.

Type-1

Although more is being learned about how type-1 diabetes is acquired, we do know that certain viruses in genetically susceptible people can trigger an autoimmune response that attacks the insulin secreting pancreatic cells. Those afflicted must rely on insulin injections to regulate their blood glucose.

Too little insulin injected can result in dangerously high glucose levels that the body’s cells cannot adequately receive. Accordingly, the liver breaks down fat for energy which may result in dangerously high blood ketone levels called ketoacidosis.

Conversely, if too much insulin is injected, blood glucose can reach dangerously low levels resulting in hypoglycemic shock. To prevent this, readily absorbable sugars can be ingested.

Type-2

In type-2 diabetes, the insulin producing pancreatic cells are impaired. Chronic dietary exposure to excessive glucose and fat/adipose tissue contributes.

Moreover, the body’s cells become more resistant to the insulin the pancreas does secrete. In type-2 diabetes, as insulin resistance increases, blood glucose levels increase. This increase triggers more pancreatic insulin secretion. However, with insulin resistant cells, even the additional insulin is not sufficient to lower blood glucose to normal levels.

Pre-Diabetes

Pre-diabetes generally occurs three to six years prior to a type-2 diabetes diagnosis. During this time, gradual increases in fasting blood glucose, post-meal blood glucose, and insulin resistance occur. If diet is not improved, these measures often accelerate rapidly up to the type-2 diabetes diagnosis.

Even prior to pre-diabetes, changes occur. Insulin levels actually increase to compensate for the increases in blood glucose and insulin resistance. However, by the time of diagnosis, insulin secretion has decreased to below normal levels due to the compromised insulin secreting pancreatic beta cells.

Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a temporary state of type-2 diabetes during pregnancy. Typically starting at the second or third trimesters, it increases the risk of developing type-2 diabetes later in life for both the mother and baby and increases the risk of obesity later in life for the child.

Diagnosis

A variety of tests are used to diagnose diabetes. An HbA1C test measures long term blood glucose, with 6.5% or higher indicating diabetes. Levels between 5.7% and 6.4% indicate pre-diabetes. Fasting blood glucose levels above 126 mg/dL on two tests indicates diabetes with levels between 100 and 125 indicating pre-diabetes. A two-hour 75g OGTT as well as a random, non-fasting glucose test of 200 mg/dL also indicates diabetes. To distinguish type-1 from type-2, additional antibody screening and urine tests for ketones are used.

Treatment

Apart from medications, a variety of studies show dietary improvement, weight loss, increased exercise, and smoking cessation can substantially improve and sometimes reverse type-2 diabetes. A registered dietitian is critical to a patient’s medical team. Dietary improvements should be reported to the patient’s doctor for appropriate medication adjustment.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance based practice in South Lake Tahoe, CA and Minden, NV