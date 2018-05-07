Yummy Fixins: Loaded potato soup (recipe)

Who doesn't love comfort food? This loaded baked potato soup hits the mark, is simple and delicious!

Ingredients

Makes 4-6 Servings

2 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves

½ yellow onion, rough chopped

4 cups of peeled and chopped russet potatoes

4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

Salt & pepper to taste

1 teaspoon thyme

1 cup of heavy cream

1 large broccoli crowns, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

For garnish:

Cheddar cheese

Green onion

Sour cream

Chopped, cooked bacon

Heat butter in a large pot on medium heat. Once melted, add the garlic, onion and potato and cook until the onions are translucent.

Next add the broth, cover and cook on medium/high for 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Remove ½ cup of the cooked potatoes and set aside. Add a pinch of salt, pepper and thyme.

Using an immersion blender, puree the soup or put into a blender in batches. After the soup is smooth, add the cream, broccoli, carrots and the cooked potatoes. Cover and cook on medium/low for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Serve with cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon. Enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.