Local 86-year-old cycling world champion heads to European championship races

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Leon Malmed, 86, will return to Europe this summer to compete in multiple cycling world championships. Between August 21 and 30 Malmed plans to compete in 6 races and, as the winner of a World Championship last year, to defend his title.

Malmed won the European World Championships last year in 2023, a story that was covered by both local publications like the Tahoe Daily Tribune (you can read that story here), and by the Wall Street Journal. Malmed’s story, which includes surviving the Holocaust as a child and first competing in a cycling race at 78, is uniquely impressive.

Malmed’s training regime, which includes long bike rides at least every other day, takes him down roads around Tahoe and Carson Valley. Provided

“I won the World Championship last year in St. Johann, as well as 4 races in the U.S. Nationals in Albuquerque in 2021 and 2022,” says Malmed. He says he enjoyed competing in St. Johann, which is a small town at the base of the Austrian alps which pulls in around 56,000 cyclists each year. Malmed will return to St. Johann, Austria on August 20th to compete in four races before traveling to Aalborg, Denmark where he will compete in another two championships.

Malmed trains for his races around Tahoe and in Carson Valley. He says his training regime includes between 1 and 2 hours of cycling at least every other day, as well as regular practice races with the Alta Alpina Cycling Club.

The Alta Alpina Cycling Club (AACC) introduced Malmed to cycling just 7 years ago, and remains a key part of his cycling life. The club operates in Tahoe and Carson Valley, and Malmed says that he competes in AACC races almost every Thursday, even when it’s just himself and one or two other competitors.

“Starting in May we race every week,” Malmed says. “They’re good racers.”

The AACC has helped Malmed prepare for this August, which will be a frenzy of racing for the octogenarian. He plans to compete in 6 races over 10 days in Austria and Denmark, in races that vary from just 1 km to 111.53 km. He will be competing in the 80+ category.

Malmed poses with a local sculpture. The 86-year-old began cycling at 78, just 7 years ago. Provided

“I am 86 years old,” says Malmed. “I will be 87 in October, and in racing the age that counts is the age you’ll turn that year, so I am an 87 year old person as far as racing is concerned.”

“I will be racing against people who are 80+, so it will be difficult to race against people who are literally 7 years younger than I am,” says Malmed.

However, when asked if he has any concerns about lingering injuries or his ability to perform well in this race Malmed answered simply, “Not really. I really feel good. My main concern is that I don’t have any technical issues.”

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.