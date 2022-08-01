Local agencies host Firewise education event Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel in 2020 help rake pine needles to create defensible space in Al Tahoe.

File/Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies on Wednesday, Aug. 3, are joining forces to host an event for those interested in learning how to become a designated Firewise USA neighborhood.

Firewise USA is a wildfire recognition program which provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors organize, plan, and execute strategies for reduction of wildfire risks near their homes and surrounding areas.

The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities, Lake Valley Fire Protection District and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Training Center.

The meeting, at 1195 Rufus Allen Boulevard, will be opportunity for Neighborhood Leaders to meet other leaders, other community members who would like to be leaders, and enjoy some food while sharing ideas to protect against wildfire.

During the event, Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities will present their “Neighborhood Leader Handbook,” which details the steps to become a Neighborhood Leader and how to lead a neighborhood to recognition as a Firewise USA site.

All interested are invited to attend this free event .

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Al Tahoe is hosting a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood cleanup.

The Al Tahoe Firewise Community Clean-up Day will be hosted on the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which sparked on Aug. 14. Firewise Team Leaders will be handing out “go bags” and providing specific tips on wildfire mitigation to homeowners. Leaders and fire crews will be “staging” at 768 Los Angeles Avenue.

Al Tahoe community leader Diane Reese has put together literature and go bags for others to encourage proactive wildfire mitigation. The Al Tahoe community has collectively spent hundreds of hours of work to protect their recognized community.

Tahoe Douglas Fire’s Zephyr Crew and South Lake Tahoe Fire will be working their way through the Al Tahoe community helping to remove small trees and ladder fuels such as low hanging branches and brush. They will also be providing chipping services for properties that have requested and piles along the streets.

Requesting an appointment is not required but suggested. Aug. 11 is the last day to make an appointment for assistance from the fire crews through the city of South Lake Tahoe’s website.