Local agencies plan daily activities during Earth Week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local agencies are hosting a week’s worth of activities to celebrate Earth Week.

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970, having reverberated from a lone Wisconsin senator’s call to action. That initial celebration led to national legislation such as the Clean Water Act and strengthened the Clean Air Act, which continues to protect our natural resources.

To celebrate Earth Day, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is asking people to take part in daily activities to reduce carbon footprints and protect the climate all week from April 19-24.

Mother Nature Monday (April 19) – Kick off Earth Week by posting a wildlife photo with the #earthweektahoe tag for a chance to win a prize and download the Tahoe Nature Activity Book for a month worth of nature activities. Join the dark sky movement and turn off outside lights at night to protect wildlife and save energy. Want to help scientists better understand conditions around Lake Tahoe? Download the Citizen Science Tahoe app to share your observations.

Climate Action Tuesday (April 20) – Head to takecaretahoe.org to calculate your carbon footprint and then try eating three vegetarian meals to see what a difference that can make. Ride your bike and win prizes from local businesses by signing up for the Tahoe Bike Challenge. Learn how to send a postcard to the President, write a letter to the newspaper and take climate action locally.

Clean Water Wednesday (April 21) – In Tahoe we’re proud of our blue lake, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day than refilling your water bottle with delicious Tahoe Tap. Want to help keep our water clean? Pick up dog poop on your daily walk and take the Tahoe Keeper Quiz at takecaretahoe.org to learn how to clean, drain and dry your paddle craft and gear to keep aquatic invasive species out of Lake Tahoe.

Trash Free Thursday (April 22- Earth Day) – Celebrate 51 years of Earth Day by picking up trash in your neighborhood or joining a community trash cleanup with Keep Tahoe Blue. Learn how to reduce waste, make a reusable grocery bag, and secure your trash from bears by going to takecaretahoe.org . Don’t forget to tune into the virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival to get inspired!

Healthy Forest Friday (April 23) – Living in beautiful Lake Tahoe has many advantages, but everyone must do their part to prepare for fire. Learn how to get prepared, informed and involved, and where to drop off all those pine needles by going to takecaretahoe.org . While you’re there, you can also learn how to grow your own garden and explore Washoe history.

Send it Sustainably Saturday (April 24) – Find a new hiking trail and learn how to practice the leave no trace principles to protect our beautiful environment by going to takecaretahoe.org . Take the kids on a nature scavenger hunt or get some exercise by running a local virtual 5K.

Everyday feels like Earth Day in Lake Tahoe, but Earth Week Tahoe is the perfect opportunity to take daily actions that preserve and protect this beautiful planet.

Check out takecaretahoe.org/earthweek2021/ for daily challenges and be sure to post your pictures online and tag #earthweektahoe!