Local arrested with Machete on school grounds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Just before 1:30 a.m. on December 12, while patrolling Mt Tallac High School, South Lake Tahoe Police Officers apprehended a man carrying multiple weapons, including a machete, according to officials.

Skylor Stephen Klitsch, 31, allegedly declined to provide a reason for carrying the weapons at the time of the arrest.

Officer Nicholas Carlquist of the SLTPD told the Tribune the individual was walking his dog at the time of the encounter.

“The officer found the man who was walking across the football field. He was armed with folding knives, a homemade machete, had a pellet gun holstered on his hip and a variety of other improvised weapons,” Carlquist said.

Carlquist added “There was no threat to the school; the charge stemmed from where Klitsch was contacted, not what he was doing.”

Klitsch faces two felony charges including two counts possessing a weapon at school K-12 Bail is set at $50,000.

Klitsch remained in custody at the time of publication Thursday morning.