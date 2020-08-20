Incline Village artist creates relevant artwork for exhibit

Carolyn Guerra is a 79-year old artist who lives in Incline Village. She creates wild, eloquent and unique sculptures along with other art pieces. If you look closely at her art you may notice items from the house such as scales and water faucets.

Guerra tests the boundaries at what is deemed “art” in her newest collection on display.

Guerra was born in Chicago and, after college, toured European museums and galleries. She attended the Art Institute of Chicago where she studied drawing, painting and printmaking. Guerra earned a masters of fine arts from Northwestern University. Her passion of art shines through her creations.

She recycles items that ‘garbage’ into her artwork.

“I am naturally a frugal person and an environmentalist,” said Guerra. “I will always try to utilize something before I throw it out.”

As Tahoe faces a trash crisis, her work is relevant for the times and brings attention to the global trash issue. Guerra also said that she grew up without very much money and she learned from a young age to not waste anything.

In this exhibit, Guerra has about six pieces of art that incorporate trash items such fishing lures that were her father’s that she was going to get rid of.

She’s used old tires and rakes as bases for some of her sculptures along with toys that her grandkids used to play with.

“A lot of thinking goes into each of the sculptures,” she said.

In her second ‘Emptiness’ series, she created a glazed ceramic sculpture called “Tahoe Fills My Emptiness.”

Another sculpture, Guerra created is the “Multitasking Medusa Mother” which shows the mother trying to do her best with her situation and having to make many difficult life decisions such as work and childcare.

Her artwork has an exhibit at Sierra Arts Foundation Gallery in Reno. For more information about her artwork visit http://www.carolynguerra.com.