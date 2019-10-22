Local author combines accurate science and fiction in latest book release

Alice Henderson uses her scientific background to be accurate in her work.

Local author Alice Henderson recently released the final book in her Skyfire Saga.

Shattered Skies, the third and final installment of the series became available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The trilogy follows a woman known as H124 in post-environmental disaster-ravaged world.

In this book, a deadly asteroid is coming toward Earth. H124 and her companions must piece together ruins of a spaceshift to intercept the asteroid while also warning others of the impending disaster.

The first two books in the series, Shattered Roads and Shattered Lands, boasts high ratings on Amazon. This book should not disappoint fans of the first two.

While the books offer plenty of suspense and action, they also give readers a scientifically accurate view on what the future may offer.

Henderson studied writing with a minor in earth sciences as an undergraduate then received her masters in mythology, folklore, and paleoclimatology.

She uses her studies to give her writing a scientific edge.

“I really strive to have active science in my fiction,” Henderson said. “All of the science is based on current predictions of possible outcomes.”

When Henderson isn’t writing, she is a wildlife researcher. She specializes in bioacoustic studies, especially with bats, as well as geographic information systems mapping and wildlife rehabilitation.

In her books, she addresses wildlife extinction in a post-apocalyptic world.

“It’s not above the realm of possibility,” Henderson said.

In 2001, Henderson attended Launchpad, a NASA-funded writing workshop which focuses on having accurate science in fiction.

To add to her sci-fi creditentials, Henderson has worked for LucasArts Ltd. where she wrote material for games, including Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds and Star Wars: Battle for Naboo.

Henderson hopes to use her experience and knowledge to inspire change and “stop the destruction,” of the planet.

When writing about wildlife extinction in her professional capacity, she generally only has other wildlife researchers reading her work.

“If I write something suspenseful, maybe people will read for the action and adventure but it will make them think about what they could do,” Henderson said.

She also said her goal is to reach people who aren’t on already sold on the possible effects of climate change.

As part of an effort to be green and cut down waste, the complete saga can be purchased on audiobook or digital formats.

Henderson’s next project focuses on a wildlife researcher studying endangered species. Look for that series in September 2020.