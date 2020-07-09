Local author releases 4th edition Tahoe Rim Trail guidebook

"Tahoe Rim Trail, 4th Edition" was released Tuesday, July 7.

Provided

“Tahoe Rim Trail, 4th Edition” was released Tuesday, July 7. The book highlights the stunning 165-mile trail that circles Lake Tahoe.

The book is made with hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, anglers who want to learn in-depth about the Tahoe Rim Trail.

It’s perfect to throw in the backpack read when going on a hike or adventure.

The author, Tim Hauserman, uses his ample trail experience and trail knowledge to help guide readers through the national forest, wilderness areas and state parks that this trail encompasses. Hauserman was a guide for Tahoe Tips and Trails and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

The book includes the geology, history, flora and fauna of the trail along with informative leave no trace principles.

Hauserman has been a North Lake Tahoe local since 1960 and was the 11th member of the Tahoe Rim Trail 165-mile club in 1999.

As an avid outdoorist, he has explored the Tahoe Basin for several years.

The first part of “Tahoe Rim Trail” gives the reader information, trail etiquette, environmental factors. The second part of the book details readers on what to expect on the trail.

The first edition of “Tahoe Rim Trail” was released in 2002 after the trail was just completed. Hauserman has updated the book to include new perspectives of the trail.

He explained that the number of trail users has gone way up over the years which has shifted the perspective of the trail from marketing to preserving the trail. Hauserman says that the increase in trail users stems from an more people living in Tahoe with a more outdoorsy demographic and also from athletes looking for an athletic challenge of completing the trail in a competitive amount of time.

Hauserman said he has hiked the whole trail about three times and uses the hikes to note the changes to be included in the book.

“The book is designed for someone who wants to learn about the trail and how to use the trail responsibly,” he said. “What I find remarkable [about the trail] is that it is a big circle. You can look and see where you’ve been and where you are going.”

“Tahoe Rim Trail” is available wherever books are sold, including bookstores, gift shops, and online retailers.

Hauserman’s other books include Monsters in the Woods: Backpacking with Children, Gertrude’s Tahoe Adventures in Time and Cross-Country Skiing in the Sierra Nevada.