Local author releases book about snowshoeing at Lake Tahoe

The cover of Kathryn Reed's new book.

Provided

Local author Kathryn Reed has released a new book to help guide snowshoers at Lake Tahoe.

“Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Treks” provides snow hikers a guide for adventures in the Lake Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas.

According to a press release, the book contains a route for everyone who likes to play outdoors in winter.

Venture to frozen alpine lakes and wilderness peaks or enjoy the beauty at lake level.

Reed writes in narrative form, with facts and figures interwoven.

Each excursion is a story about what people can find and experience on the trail.

The book has a rating system, 1 to 10, for scenic quality and difficulty, with 10 being the most difficult.

The book is available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble as an eBook for $5.99 and paperback for $9.99. It can also be ordered through local bookstores.

Reed has also published “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes.”