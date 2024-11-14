Local brewery’s snow ritual helps kids hit the slopes 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe’s favorite winter ritual is back as South Lake Brewing Co. prepares to shake the snowflakes from the sky at their annual Pray for Snow Fundraiser and Film Festival. The Saturday, Nov. 16, event will blend powder-hungry enthusiasm with purpose, raising funds for SOS Outreach’s mission of introducing underserved youth to the transformative power of outdoor adventure and mentorship.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at South Lake Brewing Co., 1920 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

“I think in this region around this time of year, we all start really hoping and praying for snow,” said Jenna Brown, marketing and merchandise manager for South Lake Brewing Co. “… it’s November. We want to see the snowfall. We’re all excited for the ski and snowboard season that’s coming up. That’s where the name comes from.”

It spun from there, Brown said. A few years ago, the Pray for Snow Fundraiser started with just a couple films.

This year, there will be five ski and snowboard films including Great Alaskan Adventure feat Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson, which was just released.

“It’s like we have all these great local athletes, and they spent the season prior making these films, producing them, putting all of this work into them,” Brown said. “It really started as a platform for them to show their films to our local community here in South Lake Tahoe.”

Next Steps 2.0 feat Claire Hewitt-Demeyer, Camp Blank feat Josh Daiek, Squid and Friends, and Slopes of Change feat Molly Armanino will also be shown.

“She (Molly) just released this film as well and is premiering at different places around the lake,” Brown said.

In 2023, at least 150 people attended the event, which raised $3,000 for SOS.

Since 1993, SOS Outreach cultivated a sense of belonging in kids and teenagers, helping them discover their future potential and impact in the world. SOS engages with more than 300 youth from El Dorado and Douglas counties in its programs at Heavenly and Kirkwood, according to its website.

“It keeps growing every year,” Brown said. “We get more raffle prizes. SOS Outreach continues to make more and more off the raffle, which is exactly what we want.”

There is no fee to attend.

“If you’re interested in skiing, snowboarding, or film in general, this is a great chance to watch all of these local films for free while also supporting a really great organization that gives back to our local kids in the community,” Brown said.

Brown described it as a community event.

“It’s a chance for them to watch these films being premiered for our town,” Brown said. “And then it’s also to support this great cause. So, it’s twofold. It’s a lot of great movies while also supporting a great organization. And you can even win some skis and some gear while you’re at it.”

There will be a raffle for Nordica skis and tons of gear, which will benefit SOS Outreach.

“They (SOS) are basically providing opportunities for kids to ski and snowboard who wouldn’t be able to afford it otherwise,” Brown said.

Philly Phil’s food truck will be on site.

For more information on SOS Outreach, go to https://sosoutreach.org

For event information, go to https://www.southlakebeer.com