Local business introduces nonprofit to South Tahoe with community celebration
STATELINE, Nev. — The local children’s boutique Will & Ivey will be hosting a community celebration with the nonprofit Rescued Hearts Ranch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will feature face painting and decorating heart ornaments, is also a great opportunity for community members to get to know the founders of the nonprofit.
Founder and owner of Will & Ivey Sandra Ney will be serving on Rescued Hearts Ranch’s executive board, and feels passionate about connecting the organization with families.
“It’s just a really fun opportunity to pull the community together,” said Ney, “give them something to do during these winter days.”
The suggested donation to attend the event, which will be happening at Will & Ivey’s shop at Stateline, is $10, and all proceeds will go to Rescued Heart Ranch.
Co-founder of the organization Amanda Price explained that this newly founded nonprofit is a care farm and is the first one in the state of Nevada, located in Minden.
“Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for kids to come and experience life on a farm,” said Price. “Our goal is to provide that safe environment, connect kids with animal experiences, or animal assisted type therapies.”
At the ranch, children are able to develop their self-esteem, learn healthy coping skills, and have an environment where they can learn how to become emotionally and spiritually healthy human beings.
Outside of animal experiences, the ranch offers art experiences and mentoring. Price mentioned recently the nonprofit pitched their programming to the El Dorado County Department of Mental Health, to whom they are hoping to be a resource for their adult patients.
Ney is excited to be hosting an event that will hopefully bring awareness to an important, holistic way to heal. During the event, the founders of the nonprofit will be around to give community members more information, and to hopefully create lasting relationships moving forward.
Will & Ivey is located at 292 Kingsbury Grade at Stateline. This event will be happening from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
For more information, call 775-580-7705.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.