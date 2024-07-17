Local business owner faces life-altering challenge after severe spinal injury

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On June 23, South Lake Tahoe business owner, Casey Tynan, who operates Lake Tahoe Tours and Rentals, was airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno after shattering his L1 vertebrae and impacted his T12 and L5 vertebrae. Tynan suffered a severe spinal cord injury during the Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival while performing a backflip that went wrong.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Tynan miraculously retains the ability to move his legs. After being airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno and undergoing emergency surgery, he has been diligently working on his rehabilitation. He is now in Renown Rehab Hospital for a month-long stay, focusing on retraining his muscles for basic activities like walking.

Tynan suffered a severe spinal cord injury during the Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival while performing a backflip that went wrong. Provided / Casey Tynan

Reflecting on his ordeal, Tynan said, “Don’t fight things that happen in life. If you fight it, you are living in the past. But if you roll with it, it makes the recovery easier.”

Because of his personal experience, Tynan is considering expanding his business to include adaptive sports and tours, recognizing the potential and demand in the market.

In addition to his recovery efforts, Tynan has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the unexpected expenses associated with his injury. The campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-casey-tynans-road-to-recovery

“I want to keep everybody in high spirits because South Lake is such a high-action sports town. But it’s okay to have down days. And it’s important that you don’t think that that day is going to lead the rest of your life. Maybe an hour from now will be better,” Tynan said.

Casey Tynan. Provided / Casey Tynan

Tynan expressed his gratitude towards Renown Hospital, comparing the kindness of the staff to the exceptional service at Chick-fil-A. He acknowledges the support from his family, friends, and the community, which has been instrumental in his recovery journey.

For those who wish to support Casey Tynan on his road to recovery, contributions can be made through his GoFundMe campaign.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.