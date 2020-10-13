Local businesses celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month

Nine women-owned businesses in South Lake Tahoe celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month with a bingo challenge.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nine woman-owned small businesses in South Lake Tahoe have teamed up in honor of National Women’s Small Business Month.

The nine businesses are hosting a retail bingo promotion which will run from Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

“It is a fun way to highlight women-owned businesses in our community,” said Julie Shaw, owner of Earthwise Pet Lake Tahoe at the Y. “We are excited to support each other.”

Sandra Santané who opened Cuppa Tahoe in May spearheaded the promotion. She says that this is a way to inspire locals to shop locally for the upcoming holidays.

“This is locals for locals,” she said. “We are here and ready for shoppers.”

Santané said this is another way for locals to discover the women-owned retail in our community.

“I’m excited. It makes our town stronger,” she said.

Santané says that participating stores are all creative and unique in their own way.

Shoppers can pick up a bingo card at any of the businesses. They will receive a stamp from each business once they spend $25. Once they fill their card, they can enter into a drawing. The first place winner will receive a $50 gift card from each of the nine shops and second place will receive a $25 gift card from each of the nine shops.

Especially with the Tribune’s 2nd Most Remarkable Women event being postponed, this is a fun way to honor some of the remarkable women in the community.

Santané says she hopes to do more promotions like this one in the future with local stores.

“We have so much in our community, let’s show it off.”

The businesses participating are: Malena Boutique, Botanical Arts Company, Wildwood Makers Market, Gaialicious, EarthWise Pet, Cuppa Tahoe, Replenish Tahoe, The Cork and More and High Mountain Greenery.