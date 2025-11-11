Local businesses invited to join the Marcella Foundation’s first ever Holiday Food Drive 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Marcella Foundation is calling on local restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses to join its first ever FeedTahoe Holiday Food Drive – turning surplus food into nourishment for local families this holiday season. Getting involved is simple: businesses can sign up on the FeedTahoe website to receive a free food collection kit, window flyer, and customizable social media toolkit. Then whenever a food donation is ready, FeedTahoe volunteers will pick up the food and deliver it to local nonprofit partners. Food goes directly to families, students, seniors, veterans and neighbors to ensure everyone has access to good food this holiday season.

Local Businesses Lead the Way:

Many of FeedTahoe’s existing partners will be participating in the food drive and furthering their impact in the community. Generous local business partners include Barton Hospital Mountain Cafe, Cuppa Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe Resort Restaurant, and Fox & Hound Smokehouse Grill and Bar, who will continue to donate their surplus wholesale and prepared food.

FeedTahoe hopes to see at least 10 new restaurants join in to donate their surplus. Participating as a food donor is simple, impactful, and keeps perfectly good food out of the landfill.

“It’s heartbreaking to see food wasted knowing there are families in our community who need it,” said Lily Summerville, FeedTahoe Coordinator. “The Holiday Food Drive connects generosity with need, making sure every bit of good food feeds someone instead of rotting in the landfill.”

“Nonprofits and small businesses are the backbone of strong communities,” said Sandra Santané, of Cuppa Tahoe. “Collaborating supports all of us to have a wider reach!”

Everyone has the opportunity to give back:

Individuals who are looking to give back can donate their non-perishable food to one of our collection bins. All canned foods, dry goods, and shelf stable items are acceptable. There is always a high demand for items such as peanut butter, pasta or pasta sauce, and canned meats such as tuna. Here are a list of participating businesses who will have a collection bin out front for the public to drop-off their donations:

Artemis Lakefront Cafe on Ski Run Blvd

Cascade Kitchens

Cuppa Tahoe

Desolation Athletic Fitness

Ernie’s Coffee Shop

Fox & Hound Smokehouse Grill and Bar

Idle Hour Wine Bar

Overland Meat Company

Sierra Community Church

South Lake Brewing Co. at the Y

South Tahoe CrossFit

Tahoe Bagel Co. on Kingsbury Grade

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic

Tillson Law Office

Whiskey Dicks Saloon

FeedTahoe is a food recovery program run by the Marcella Foundation year-round to increase food security. However, right now food access is a nationwide issue, and locally almost 3,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe will not receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits to buy food. Our community needs help accessing food now more than ever, so there is really no donation too small. FeedTahoe sends all food donations to their recipient nonprofit partners, including: Christmas Cheer All Year, El Dorado County Probation Department, Kelly Ridge Senior Center, Lake Tahoe Community College Food Pantry and Kitchen, Sierra Child and Family Services, South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Senior Plaza, Tahoe Youth and Family Services, and more.

All businesses can sign up to participate or learn more at http://www.FeedTahoe.org/Holiday-Food-Drive .