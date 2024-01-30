Local celebrity creates Tahoe-centric branding for cancer cause

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A former Tahoe television host living with “terminal” cancer is inspiring strength in others and the creation of a new Tahoe-centric brand that’s grabbing attention for cancer patients lake-wide and beyond.

Nicole Marsel, former Wednesday morning Lake Tahoe Television show host, told the Tribune she has recently been reluctant to post her active lifestyle while experiencing intensive cancer treatments. Some people, Marsel said, don’t think she can have both.

Nic Marsel (Left) enjoys the Lake Tahoe Lakers hockey game Sunday Jan. 2024 Provided

*F* Cancer” messaging is nothing new but by replacing the U with the shape of Tahoe, Marsel is putting a local spin on the fundraising effort.

Travel Tahoe’s owner and operator, Zach Koneffko, told the Tribune, “she is the most upbeat person ever and also likes to be a bit edgy as well,” so after a couple drafts they found something that resonated with the logo’s muse.

All items are made to order and drop shipped.

“We don’t make any money off of it, the order pays for the item and then the rest goes to Nicole,” Koneffko said “We’ve all been affected by cancer.”

Prior to the local brand adding coffee mugs, shirts, sweatshirts and stickers in the name of fighting cancer, another local business owner and close friend of Marsel started a GoFundMe.

Both fundraisers provide the maximum amount of proceeds directly to the battle against cancer.

“Despite challenges, Nicole confronts them head-on, preservers, and embraces the adventure of life in beautiful Lake Tahoe,” said Jessica Albee, SLT Events owner, who has been circling the wagons within their inner circle of friends and beyond by frequently updating the GoFundM e organized in cooperation with Taylor Cole.

Jessica Grimes and Nicole Marsel Provided

“I never expected to motivate others, but a handful of people have reached out and said watching me do all the cool things I was doing, while going through cancer treatment, was inspiring them to keep pushing through their own struggles. Cancer doesn’t define me, I haven’t been given a time limit, I just know I got the short end of the stick with some bad luck having cancer in both my bones and liver. I might have a more concrete reason why I won’t live as long as I planned, but anyone’s life can be taken at any time by so many other things.” Marsel said, she doesn’t think she will ever get used to the word terminal when it comes to talking about her own life. But talking about her diagnoses rolls off the tongue easier some days more than others.

“I’m all about living an active lifestyle and surrounding myself with amazing friends,” Marsel, known by her friends simply as Nic, told the Tribune she fell in love with South Lake Tahoe and quickly integrated in the community when she made the move in December 2014.

“I’ve had a few different jobs being a TV host for a couple different local TV stations, bartending at the Hard Rock, and the Director of Marketing & Events at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. I love doing pretty much all the sports and activities we have locally.”

While she still enjoys participating in activities such as the “learn about curling” event, the effort expended leaves her laid up for up to two days after any exertion.

The cancer did not respond to the first treatment she received for her Stage 4 diagnoses, rapidly spreading to her pelvis, sternum, spine and returning to her breast with the initial diagnosed areas also growing.

In need of support to navigate being put on permanent long-term disability leave from work, trying to make ends meet between life and medical bills, and making sure she can stay with her current medical teams at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada and MD Anderson in Houston, Texas which is the nation’s top cancer institute.

Presently an extensive regimen is being administered by the two medical facilities including chemotherapy pills, monthly bone strengthening injections and 5-10 rounds of localized radiation to the cancer in the shoulder.

In some areas the cancer is showing signs of stabilizing, a few other areas are still considered active.

To purchase F*** Cancer merchandise to support Nicole’s fight visit https://www.traveltahoe.com/fcancer/

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicolemarsel