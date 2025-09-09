Local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution support community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On September 1, the Lake Tahoe Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) sponsored their first Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) by hosting Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal. Chartered in 2019, this local Tahoe chapter is a non-profit volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to supporting the community.

DAR’s priorities include supporting military veterans and homeless students at Lake Tahoe Community College which aligns with their hosting the Monday Meal which provides a hot dinner and take-home groceries for vulnerable community members, including veterans and LTCC students.

Denise Power, Tanya Barnes, Susie McKerrihan, Jan Bryant, Jini Becktell. Provided

The DAR Tahoe chapter contributed a $350 AAD sponsorship fee, helping Bread & Broth meal expenses such as food, supplies, and utilities for the meal. In addition, chapter members assisted the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving, and take down/cleanup. DAR volunteers included Jini Becktell (Chapter Regent). Tanya Barnes (Vice Regent), Jan Bryant (2nd Vice Regent), Denise Power (Librarian), and Susie McKerrihan, (Hospitality).

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to help service our community,” shared Jini Becktell. One of the typical functions of being an AAD volunteer is enjoying the opportunity of interfacing directly with each of the dinner guests along the serving line. “The guests were very grateful for the food they received and seeing their smiling faces was incredible,” she added.

Beyond sponsoring B&B’s dinner, the local DAR chapter honors those who follow the path to United States citizenship and works to preserve and restore a local historical cemetery. The DAR organization strives to service the community and helping to feed their fellow neighbors is just one additional service the organization deems as important to being a responsible American.

Kudos to this meaningful service organization, which honors the founders of our country and upholds their ideals through active, local engagement.

For more information about donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or follow Bread & Broth on Instagram or Facebook.