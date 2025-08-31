Local chef promoted to lead IVGID Food & Beverage Operations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After more than a decade of enhancing culinary experiences across Incline Village and Crystal Bay, local chef and longtime resident Evan Carsman has been promoted to Food & Beverage Operations Manager for the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID).

Carsman, who has served as IVGID’s Executive Chef for the past eight years, has earned a reputation for culinary excellence and innovation. He introduced popular pop-up dining events, revamped menus across multiple venues, and implemented streamlined procedures that have significantly enhanced the efficiency and guest experience at IVGID’s food and beverage outlets.

Evan Carsman Provided / IVGID

“Evan has brought both passion and creativity to every plate he’s served,” said Mike Bandelin, IVGID Director of Community Services. “His vision and leadership have transformed our food and beverage operations, and I’m excited to see how he’ll continue to raise the bar in his new role.”

Carsman’s culinary journey began in Cincinnati at the renowned Precinct Steakhouse by Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. He later refined his skills at San Francisco’s acclaimed Farallon restaurant under Mark Franz of Stars fame. Returning to Lake Tahoe in 2008, Carsman helped turn the Crystal Bay Casino’s steakhouse into a destination spot known for premium meats and locally sourced produce. He joined IVGID in 2017 following a brief entrepreneurial chapter supporting his wife Courtney’s successful pediatric occupational therapy practice.

“I am truly excited to step into the role of Food & Beverage Operations Manager and to have the opportunity to oversee such a dynamic department,” Carsman said. “From our ski resort outlets in the winter to our golf courses, restaurants, catering and beach operations in the summer, I look forward to delivering exceptional food, beverage and service experiences across all seasons. It is an honor to serve the residents of Incline Village and their guests, and I am committed to celebrating the beauty of Lake Tahoe through high-quality hospitality that reflects the standards and values of our community.”

As Food & Beverage Operations Manager, Carsman will oversee all banquet and catering services at IVGID’s premier event spaces — The Chateau at Incline Village and Aspen Grove — as well as operations at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, the IVGID beaches, The Grille at The Chateau, and both the Championship and Mountain Golf Courses.

Carsman lives in Incline Village with his wife, Courtney, their sons Caleb and Parker, and two dogs, Grace and Bentley. When not in the kitchen, he enjoys skiing and hiking throughout the Tahoe region.

For more information about food and beverage services at IVGID venues, visit yourtahoeplace.com .